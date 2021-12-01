Energy prices will push production costs up 10-20% in 3-6 months: FTI survey

The FTI has recommended that the government provide assistance in the face of increasing energy prices, freeze electricity prices and reduce electricity and water bills to alleviate the economic impact of both business people and the public.
It also urged entrepreneurs to use technology to increase efficiency in production and product development to maintain competitiveness of the industrial sector.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
