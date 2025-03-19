The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, a distinguished member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruling family, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ACT(ACET), a Thai-developed, globally recognized blockchain-powered digital asset.
This partnership aims to integrate ACT(ACET) as a digital payment system and a cutting-edge investment tool across various industries in the UAE and beyond.
The collaboration also seeks to position ACT(ACET) as part of the UAE’s national reserve and as a payment option for the world’s largest casino resort project.
Strategic Partnership for Blockchain Innovation
Worawat Narknawdee, a fintech and cryptocurrency expert and the founder of ACT(ACET), announced that the MOU, signed on March 13, 2025, cements a strategic collaboration with the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi.
This partnership focuses on driving blockchain adoption, advancing tokenized finance, and expanding ACT(ACET)'s presence in digital payments.
Key aspects of the collaboration include:
Blockchain Integration – Implementing blockchain technology and tokenized financial services.
Global Alliances – Establishing high-value partnerships to enhance ACT(ACET)’s industry status.
National Reserve Consideration – Exploring ACT(ACET)'s potential role in the UAE’s national financial reserves.
Casino Payment Solution – Facilitating ACT(ACET) as a payment method in one of the world’s largest casino resorts.
Royal Endorsement & Support – Securing official recognition and backing from H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi.
Exclusive Branding Rights – Granting ACT(ACET) the privilege to use the Royal Office’s name and logo on official materials.
Access to Influential Networks – Providing direct connections with high-profile investors, business leaders, and UAE government officials.
Regulatory & Licensing Assistance – Facilitating compliance and licensing processes within the UAE.
Priority in Blockchain Investments – Positioning ACT(ACET) at the forefront of UAE blockchain-related projects.
A Milestone in Financial Innovation
Worawat emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating “This partnership marks a defining moment for ACT(ACET) as we gain recognition from the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi. It validates blockchain technology's potential to drive economic transformation and paves the way for ACT(ACET) to integrate into the UAE’s national reserve and the world’s largest casino project. With over 158,000 holders and a total trading volume exceeding $447 million (15,198 million baht), ACT(ACET) is poised to play a major role in the future of digital finance.”
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi added “We are entering a new digital era, and our partnership with ACT(ACET) represents a pivotal step toward establishing a modern, reliable, and internationally recognized financial system. ACT(ACET) holds immense potential to become a fundamental pillar in the future of digital payments and financial stability.”
Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi is a prominent figure in the ruling families of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. He plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s economic landscape and fostering international business collaborations.
As Chairman and a senior executive in multiple global enterprises, he has been instrumental in expanding business opportunities across sectors such as real estate, energy, finance, and tourism. He is also the co-founder of the Al Qassimi Group of Companies and Investment Co., which operates across diverse industries.
Pioneering the First Casino Resort in the Middle East
The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi has partnered with a leading luxury five-star resort and casino group with a total business valuation exceeding $12.98 billion. This collaboration aims to develop the Middle East’s first-ever casino resort on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, a project valued at over $3.9 billion. Surpassing Las Vegas-scale investments, it will be the UAE’s first legally sanctioned casino, featuring world-class amenities, including ultra-luxury hotels, Michelin-starred dining, high-end retail, spas, cinemas, and cutting-edge convention centers. The grand opening is set for 2027.
This groundbreaking initiative, supported by the UAE’s Royal Office, reinforces ACT(ACET)’s growing influence in digital finance and its role in revolutionizing blockchain-driven economic transformation on a global scale.