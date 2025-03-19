UAE Royal Office & ACT sign MOU to boost national reserve

The Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, a distinguished member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruling family, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ACT(ACET), a Thai-developed, globally recognized blockchain-powered digital asset.

This partnership aims to integrate ACT(ACET) as a digital payment system and a cutting-edge investment tool across various industries in the UAE and beyond.

The collaboration also seeks to position ACT(ACET) as part of the UAE’s national reserve and as a payment option for the world’s largest casino resort project.

Strategic Partnership for Blockchain Innovation

Worawat Narknawdee, a fintech and cryptocurrency expert and the founder of ACT(ACET), announced that the MOU, signed on March 13, 2025, cements a strategic collaboration with the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi.

This partnership focuses on driving blockchain adoption, advancing tokenized finance, and expanding ACT(ACET)'s presence in digital payments.