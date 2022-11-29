Analysis: Thailand’s property market landscape in post-Covid era

The condominium market

Buyers have become more sophisticated, in the capital Bangkok we have seen a healthy up take of units with larger living spaces; multiple bedrooms, extended facilities, better unit functionality and most of all privacy. The sophistication can be explained deeper, because post Covid buyers are willing to pay more to satisfy their needs.

From a developer perspective this is where service aptitude plays an important role. In short, this entails a developers’ ability to recognize opportunities to exceed customers’ expectations. Thailand is the land of smiles and when dealing with foreign buyers the high and low cultural context plays an important role in the communication. Developers that have bi-lingual sales teams tend to attract more successful foreign transactions than traditional companies.



The demand

So where does the foreign demand 2022 come from? Well, this is subjective to the ability of the sales team at each developer, but a few buyer groups have been notable:

Overseas Chinese holding a foreign passport. Many Chinese families from Cambodia have been flocking the Thailand market to seek a better life for their families. Education, Healthcare and Infrastructure is one of the key drivers

Myanmar, with ongoing political unrest, the Burmese have been the top-ranking buyers in the capital. With a variety in purchase power, both resales to newly build projects are of demand. Thailand provides them a safe haven not far from home

The new money or “Nouveau Riche”, buyers who acquired their wealth within their own generation. Many of them are in the technology and venture capital space trying to secure assets that accommodate their aspirational lifestyle

Expats have always been and remain an intrinsic part of the foreign sales quota, many of them have seen the transition and upgrade of Thailand’s real estate market. Enabling them to make sound decisions with a long-term objective

From Russia with love, it has not gone unnoticed that the Russian Ruble has kept its strength in the last quarters of the year, benefiting the coastal locations such as Phuket, Pattaya and Hua Hin



B2C Relations – The Agent

The vast majority of foreign transactions are the result of agent efforts. For foreign buyers, new or not familiar to Thailand’s real estate landscape, agents are often the first point of contact and an essential part of Thailand’s real estate market. For many foreigners, the agents are not just a salesperson, but also their tour guide, translator, legal counsel, troubleshooter and most importantly a new friend.

The trust and dedication real estate agents provide foreign buyers cannot always be leveled on the developer side. Many agents go up and above to accommodate foreign buyers to their best ability, and most important they remain a consistent contact for years to come. This is not a trend, but a given fact that agents are the engine behind foreign transactions (note to developer).



Thailand going forward

Thailand has been raising its living standards for the better and despite skeptics the country remains a top destination. The residential sector has gone through a revolution, not only in asset class diversity but also strategic locations and architecture. Branded residences have made their entry a decade ago, placing Thailand in the spotlight for lifestyle-oriented investments – attracting a wealthy demographic.

Overseas markets have changed their property taxations drastically, but Thailand remains a consistent role model. Foreign buyers will diversify further away from the capital, and peripheral areas will see a growing demand from overseas.

Although still in early stage, developers will receive more demand from foreign buyers for sustainability and carbon neutrality in real estate. A good initiative that will strengthen the competitiveness level of Thailand’s real estate market going forward.