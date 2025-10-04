  ‘S2 Robotics' Thai-Norwegian tech makes history

ADNOC started this mission after discovering the significant corrosion, with over 60% wall loss, on a 20-inch subsea pipeline. Facing a risk of leakage, ADNOC assigned S2 Robotics to conduct a thorough inspection and repair of the producing pipeline. This decision aims to ensure continuous production and avoid costly shutdowns.



This deployment follows the successful demonstration of Nautilus MK2 at Blue Gulf Shipyard in Abu Dhabi in March 2025. The demo shows the robot's capabilities to perform safe and efficient inspection and maintenance on subsea oil pipelines, convincing industry leaders, including ADNOC, to use the technology in real and challenging situations.

"The trust given to us by a global energy leader like ADNOC to tackle this significant challenge is a powerful endorsement," said Phongpat Binsomprasong, Chief Operating Officer of S2 Robotics.

"The success of our recent field operations proved that S2 Robotics' technology is ready for services globally. This marks a significant milestone as we deploy our technology on a remote real-time monitoring mission to protect essential energy infrastructure. We are not only improving safety and efficiency but also setting a new standard for the global energy industry."



