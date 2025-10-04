  ‘S2 Robotics' Thai-Norwegian tech makes history

ADNOC started this mission after discovering the significant corrosion, with over 60% wall loss, on a 20-inch subsea pipeline. Facing a risk of leakage, ADNOC assigned S2 Robotics to conduct a thorough inspection and repair of the producing pipeline. This decision aims to ensure continuous production and avoid costly shutdowns.
This deployment follows the successful demonstration of Nautilus MK2 at Blue Gulf Shipyard in Abu Dhabi in March 2025. The demo shows the robot's capabilities to perform safe and efficient inspection and maintenance on subsea oil pipelines, convincing industry leaders, including ADNOC, to use the technology in real and challenging situations.
"The trust given to us by a global energy leader like ADNOC to tackle this significant challenge is a powerful endorsement," said Phongpat Binsomprasong, Chief Operating Officer of S2 Robotics.
"The success of our recent field operations proved that S2 Robotics' technology is ready for services globally. This marks a significant milestone as we deploy our technology on a remote real-time monitoring mission to protect essential energy infrastructure. We are not only improving safety and efficiency but also setting a new standard for the global energy industry."
The project's goals are:
1. Corrosion Verification and Assessment: The Nautilus MK2 conducts a detailed Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) scan of the pipeline to precisely map the wall thickness in the corroded area. This provides high-accuracy data on the geometry and nature of the corrosion, which is crucial for planning the repair.
2. Structural Reinforcement: The pipeline was repaired and strengthened using a robotic-controlled carbon fibre wrap application. The entire process is managed by the Nautilus MK2, ensuring maximum precision and restoring the pipeline's structural integrity to its original strength.
This complex operation is a collaborative effort. S2 Robotics, SAFEEN Group, and Kongsberg Ferrotech worked together to prepare the subsea worksite, which included seabed dredging and preliminary marine growth cleaning. The vessel “SAFEEN Surveyor” then transported the Nautilus MK2, prepared by the S2 Robotics and Kongsberg Ferrotech teams, to the offshore location to commence the operation.
"What sets this mission apart is the Nautilus MK2's intelligent, all-in-one capability," added Christopher Carlsen, Director of S2 Robotics. "Once on-site, the robot performs high-resolution scans using both UT (Ultrasonic Tool) and TOFD (Time of Flight Diffraction) technologies, achieving a precision of 1x1 millimetres. All data is sent in real-time via satellite, allowing experts and the client to see the inspection and analyse data in real-time. This quick access to precise information is essential for making effective maintenance decisions and reducing risks."
The success of this mission will not only prevent a potential leak in a critical ADNOC asset but also reinforce the formidable capabilities of the Nautilus MK2. The robot can operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters and service pipelines that are 8 to 20 inches in diameter. Its combination of high-precision NDT scanning with advanced repair solutions like carbon fibre wrapping or steel patch installation makes the Nautilus MK2 an excellent choice for the energy sector.
Thitikul Nagadhana, Chief Executive Officer of S2 Robotics, concluded, "S2 Robotics' mission goes beyond subsea pipeline repair. We are transforming how underwater assets are maintained. Diver-free operations, robotic precision, and real-time data-driven decision-making are the foundations shaping the future of the energy industry. S2 Robotics commits to continuously advancing our Nautilus technology to enhance the security and integrity of global energy infrastructure."