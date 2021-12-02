Commerce Ministry warns it will take legal action against imposters in fake SMS racket

“The Commerce Ministry will absolutely take action against the perpetrators because it is a false claim using the name of the ministry without permission, causing damage to people and affecting the reputation of the ministry,” she said.
“Do not believe such messages, and please check with the ministry first to prevent further damage,” Lalida said.
In late November, many people complained about receiving a fake SMS message from the “Commerce Ministry”, inviting them to do part-time jobs or offering special money for people who send friend requests to the ministry via the Line application.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
