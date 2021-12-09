Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Vorayuth hit-and-run case to be wrapped up in 14 months: NACC

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said on Thursday that they aim to wrap up the hit-and-run case against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya within 14 months, with the completion expected by the end of 2022.

Nate Naksuk, the deputy attorney-general at the time when the case first made news, had dropped the final charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth.

 

A total of 14 people have been accused and an audio tape review is currently underway while further investigations will take place, the NACC said.

Prosecutors will indict Vorayuth on two counts of reckless driving causing the death of another person, with this case having a term of 15 years and expiring on September 3, 2027, Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesperson Prayut Petchkun said on Wednesday.

Another charge against Vorayuth is alleged drug use (cocaine), which will expire on September 3, 2022. With the defendant having fled abroad, police need to apply to get him extradited to Thailand before this charge expires.

Related News

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.