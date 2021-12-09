Vorayuth hit-and-run case to be wrapped up in 14 months: NACC

Prosecutors will indict Vorayuth on two counts of reckless driving causing the death of another person, with this case having a term of 15 years and expiring on September 3, 2027, Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesperson Prayut Petchkun said on Wednesday.

Another charge against Vorayuth is alleged drug use (cocaine), which will expire on September 3, 2022. With the defendant having fled abroad, police need to apply to get him extradited to Thailand before this charge expires.