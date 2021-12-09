Vorayuth hit-and-run case to be wrapped up in 14 months: NACC

Nate Naksuk, the deputy attorney-general at the time when the case first made news, had dropped the final charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth.
A total of 14 people have been accused and an audio tape review is currently underway while further investigations will take place, the NACC said.
Prosecutors will indict Vorayuth on two counts of reckless driving causing the death of another person, with this case having a term of 15 years and expiring on September 3, 2027, Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesperson Prayut Petchkun said on Wednesday.
Another charge against Vorayuth is alleged drug use (cocaine), which will expire on September 3, 2022. With the defendant having fled abroad, police need to apply to get him extradited to Thailand before this charge expires.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
