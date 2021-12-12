Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Most Thais against legalising gambling, casinos, survey finds

NIDA Poll conducted a nationwide survey titled “Legal Casinos” from December 6 to 8. In the survey, 1,318 respondents aged 18 and above and from different backgrounds were asked four questions. Here are their answers:

Have you visited a casino?

93.70%: Never

4.40%: Yes but outside Thailand

0.91%: Been to casinos both in Thailand and overseas

0.91%: Been to casinos in Thailand

0.08%: Unsure

Should casinos be legalised in Thailand?

46.51%: No, because it creates addicts, causes family conflicts, debt problems and crime. Gambling goes against Buddhist precepts.

21.25%: Yes, because the government can collect taxes to develop the country and Thais will not have to travel overseas for gambling. Illegal gambling will be difficult to wipe out despite the presence of legal casinos.

18.13%: Yes because it will stimulate the economy and generate more money.

10.32%: Not quite, because gambling is wrong and can lead to more debt and crime problems.

3.79%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

What about electronic gambling kiosks and online gambling?

68.51%: No

23.37%: Yes

2.28%: Only electronic gambling kiosks should be legalised.

2.05%: Online gambling should be legalised.

3.79%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

What about card games between families and friends?

47.72%: No

33.54%: Yes, but with rules such as controlled number of players, bet limits, location, etc.

14.87%: Yes

3.87%: Don’t know/won’t answer/don’t care.

Related News

Published : December 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.