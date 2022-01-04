Cabinet earmarks over 2 billion baht for infrastructure repairs

The rainy season between May and October brought heavy rains and subsequent flooding to many provinces in Thailand, causing damage to national highways and rural roads.
The departments of highways and rural roads have already spent about 8 billion baht repairing 663 roads in 31 provinces.
Under the new budget, the Department of Highways will be given 1.65 billion baht and the Department of Rural Roads 476.44 million baht to repair more roads damaged by flooding.
The Highways Department plans to use the funds to repair infrastructure in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Ayutthaya, Phetchabun, Lopburi, Sukhothai, Kanchanaburi and Tak.
The Department of Rural Roads, meanwhile, will fix roads in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Ranong.
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
