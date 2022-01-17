Sat, January 22, 2022

Cabinet set to impose price controls as living costs jump

Thailand’s growing cost-of-living crisis will be top of the agenda at tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The government is facing pressure over the sharp rise in prices for everyday items such as pork, chicken and eggs.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana warned that the price of meat, fruit and other basic commodities could rise again at the end of this month, spurred by higher demand over Chinese New Year.

He said the government is ready to fix prices of certain products to ease burdens on consumers.​

Despite the price rises, Thailand's inflation rate this year is still within the target range of 1-3 per cent, he added.

Published : January 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

