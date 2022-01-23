Most Thais fear double-spike of Covid, PM2.5 over Chinese New Year

The Department of Health’s latest opinion poll shows 65 per cent of Thais are concerned about the spread of Covid-19 and high levels of hazardous dust around lunar New Year celebrations on February 1.

Respondents said their biggest fear of infection was from going shopping on February 1 (51.8 per cent). This was followed by infection at family gatherings at home (42 per cent), and infection among the vulnerable elderly group (41.2 per cent).