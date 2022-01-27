Mon, February 07, 2022

Revised requirements for visitors under “Test and​ Go”, starting Feb 1

Thani Saengrat, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed details of measures related to travel to Thailand, according to the resolution of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on January 20.

Thailand Pass registration will be reopened to enter the country under the “Test and Go” policy from February 1, 9am Thailand time. There are changes in the details of for registration as follows:

— Registration is not restricted by country/region of origin.

— Travellers are required to have two RT-PCR examinations: on the first day of arrival and on the fifth day of stay in Thailand. They must provide proof of booking and payment for two nights of SHA Extra Plus /AQ/OQ/AHQ hotel or accommodation on days 1 and 5, not necessarily in the same hotel or in the same province. Hotel bookings include RT-PCR testing, or a paid examination (both times) and travellers must wait in the hotel for the results.

In case the period of stay is less than five days, proof of booking and payment of accommodation and second examination fee is not required, but the return flight ticket must be presented instead.

“Test and Go” entry will be the primary measure for entry after February 1 onwards. If the outbreak becomes more severe, the CCSA may consider adjusting the measures to be only Sandbox / AQ as before, depending on the situation.

The meeting of the CCSA also resolved to open additional sandbox areas from February 1 in:

1. Chonburi province (Bang Lamung district, Pattaya City, Sriracha district, Koh Sichang, Sattahip district -- only Na Chom Thian and Bang Saray subdistricts)

2. Trat province (Koh Chang)

Travellers can move between the new and original sandbox areas (Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan) within seven days of stay in the sandbox and must book a seven-day SHA Extra Plus or AQ hotel with two-time RT-PCR examination with a maximum of three hotels in the Sandbox area.

Published : January 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

