Revised requirements for visitors under “Test and​ Go”, starting Feb 1

Thailand Pass registration will be reopened to enter the country under the “Test and Go” policy from February 1, 9am Thailand time. There are changes in the details of for registration as follows:

— Registration is not restricted by country/region of origin.

— Travellers are required to have two RT-PCR examinations: on the first day of arrival and on the fifth day of stay in Thailand. They must provide proof of booking and payment for two nights of SHA Extra Plus /AQ/OQ/AHQ hotel or accommodation on days 1 and 5, not necessarily in the same hotel or in the same province. Hotel bookings include RT-PCR testing, or a paid examination (both times) and travellers must wait in the hotel for the results.