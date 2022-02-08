Multibillion baht project to bridge distance between Songkhla and Phatthalung

The department has taken into account environmental issues raised by Office of Natural Resources and Environment Policy and Planning (ONEP), he said.

The project is in the process of seeking approval from the Cabinet, with a budget of around 4.841 billion baht for 2023.

Construction on the seven-kilometre-long bridge will begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025. The bridge is expected to be open for public use in 2026.