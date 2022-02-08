Multibillion baht project to bridge distance between Songkhla and Phatthalung

The bridge will extend from Koh Yai subdistrict in Songkhla’s Krasaesin district, with Chong Thanon subdistrict in Khao Chaison district of Phatthalung province, Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director-general of the department revealed.
The department has taken into account environmental issues raised by Office of Natural Resources and Environment Policy and Planning (ONEP), he said.
The project is in the process of seeking approval from the Cabinet, with a budget of around 4.841 billion baht for 2023.
Construction on the seven-kilometre-long bridge will begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025. The bridge is expected to be open for public use in 2026.
The two-lane bridge, which can be expanded to four lanes in the future, will use Manorah art in the design.
The construction of the bridge would reduce distance between the two provinces by more than 80 kilometres and reduce travel time by about two hours. It also can be used as an evacuation route for people in the area of Songkhla in the event of a disaster.
Published : February 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
