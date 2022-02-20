Thailand urged to upskill and automate workforce as population recession bites

The population is forecast to shrink over the next 30 years as the birth rate drops lower than the death rate, said the national planning agency.

The NESDC states that Thailand’s population of around 70 million will decline at the rate of 0.2 per cent per year in the next three decades. By 2040, the Thai population is expected to number just 65.4 million people.

The council divides the population decline according to age group.

The number of children (0-14 years) will fall from 11.2 million (16.9 per cent of the population) in 2020 to 8.4 million (12.8 per cent) in 2040.

The number of senior citizens (60 plus) will increase from 12 million (18 per cent) to 20.42 million or 31.28 per cent of the population in 2040.

3. The working-age population (15-59 years) is forecast to decline from 43.26 million (65 per cent) to 36.5 million (56 per cent) in 2040, a drop of 6.7 million.