Black-gilled fish at market pass safety test after Rayong oil spill

Rayong Fisheries Research and Development Centre was alerted on Wednesday that fish with black plaque on their gills were on sale at Rayong’s Pak Nam Market. Department officials sent samples of the tainted fish to the Department of Medical Sciences for tests to discover whether they were contaminated after two recent oil spills off Rayong.
The department’s lab analysed the fish samples for mercury, lead, cadmium, inorganic arsenic and benzo(a)pyrene, all of which are found in crude oil.
The analysis revealed the fish contained very small amounts of the heavy metals but no Benzo(a)pyrene.
However, consumers should observe the characteristics and all parts of the fish before consumption, advised Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences.
Fish should be discarded immediately if any unusual objects, smells or colours are detected, he added.
Published : February 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022