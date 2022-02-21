Over 137,000 visitors have come under 'Test & Go' since Feb 1

Under the Test & Go scheme, 137,090 people had entered the country from February 1-20, and 3,495 people had tested positive for Covid-19, or 2.55 per cent of the total.
The public health system and measures used are still supportive and available, Dr Apisamai said.
"Even if it is a tourist coming from a European country that has relaxed virus preventive measures, they still have to follow the measures of the Thai public health system when they come to Thailand," she said.
Published : February 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
