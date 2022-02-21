Thai per capita income starting to recover after Covid crisis

The NESDC estimates that the Thai economy will expand within the range of 3.5 - 4.5 per cent, or about 4 per cent this year.

The agency said a study of the per capita income of Thai people was particularly interesting, especially during the pandemic.

In 2019, the income per capita was 243,705 baht per person per year, while in 2020, it fell to 224,962 baht, and in 2021, it was 232,176 baht, an improvement over the previous year but down 11,529 from the pre-Covid year.