Thailand’s first international air show cleared for take-off by EEC panel

The Thailand International Air Show will be held at U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong in 2027 to promote the country as an Asean aviation hub and provide the Eastern Economic Corridor with a fillip.
The event, which is being organised by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), has now received a green light from the Eastern Economic Corridor development administration subcommittee.
The air show aims to showcase Thailand’s aerospace industry and advanced tech sectors to the world market. It will also promote the country as a world-class manufacturer and exporter of aircraft parts. In 2018, Thailand exported 3,180 aircraft parts and equipment, worth nearly 100 billion baht, according to the Board of Investment.
A series of EEC events will be held in the run up to the air show from next year as part of the Aviation & LOG-IN Week project. The TCEB expects the events and show to boost Thailand’s economy by 8.2 billion baht.
Published : February 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
