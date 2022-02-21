Thailand’s first international air show cleared for take-off by EEC panel

The air show aims to showcase Thailand’s aerospace industry and advanced tech sectors to the world market. It will also promote the country as a world-class manufacturer and exporter of aircraft parts. In 2018, Thailand exported 3,180 aircraft parts and equipment, worth nearly 100 billion baht, according to the Board of Investment.

A series of EEC events will be held in the run up to the air show from next year as part of the Aviation & LOG-IN Week project. The TCEB expects the events and show to boost Thailand’s economy by 8.2 billion baht.