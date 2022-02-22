Tax on electric vehicles cut to lower prices

The new rates for six types of EV will become effective as soon as they are published in the Royal Gazette while the other 21 will take effect between 2026 and 2035.

The six EVs will be subject to the following excise tax on their purchase price:

- Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) pickup truck: 10 per cent until December 31, 2025

- EVs with up to 10 seats: 2 per cent until December 31, 2025 and 8-10 per cent thereafter

- Eco-cars with up to 10 seats: 14 per cent until December 31, 2023 and 10-12 per cent thereafter until 2025 depending on engine capacity, emissions and safety standards

- PHEV 4-door pickups: 5 per cent

- EV pickup trucks: Zero excise tax until December 31, 2025, and 2 per cent thereafter until December 31, 2035

- Hydrogen Fuel-Cell pickup trucks: Zero excise tax