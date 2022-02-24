Most Thais working in Ukraine entitled to ministry funding support in an emergency

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha had expressed concern over the well-being of Thai people residing in Ukraine amid the aggravating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
“Our PM wants Thai people in Ukraine to closely monitor the situation and news closely,” said Suchart.
“The Ministry of Labour urges the brothers and sisters of Thais working in Ukraine to stay abreast of updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary.
“If there is an emergency, Thais there will need to emigrate to Thailand,” he said, also telling them to strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Department of Employment has a fund to help people working abroad who face difficulties, he said. The support is for Thai workers who are members of the fund and encounter problems in returning to Thailand before the end of their contract due to war, unrest, natural disasters or epidemics in their country of employment.
As of January 2022, there were 139 Thais still working in Ukraine, of whom 116 had travelled on their own and 23 have re-entry permits. Most of them work in massage parlours and spas. At least 126 of them will surely get some funding suppport as they are members of the Department of Employment’s fund, Suchart said.
Published : February 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022