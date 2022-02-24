Most Thais working in Ukraine entitled to ministry funding support in an emergency

“Our PM wants Thai people in Ukraine to closely monitor the situation and news closely,” said Suchart.

“The Ministry of Labour urges the brothers and sisters of Thais working in Ukraine to stay abreast of updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary.

“If there is an emergency, Thais there will need to emigrate to Thailand,” he said, also telling them to strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.