Myanmar proposes to include $2.5-bn Mee Lin Gyaing Project in early projects of China-Myanmar Economic Corridor

The facility located in Ayeyawady region involves an LNG-fired power plant, an LNG terminal, a high voltage transmission line and gas pipelines to Yangon. It has been approved by the Myanmar Investment Commission. Currently, in the early stages of design and construction, it is expected to start commercial operation in 2027.

Conversion of some fertilizer plants (which use gas as feedstock) for immediate generation of 30 MW of electricity and accelerating works on other gas-fired power generators or waste-heat projects. A total of about 100 MW of electricity has been generated in Kyaukphyu using 20 million cubic feet of gas currently. After pipeline maintenance, this will expand to 30 million cubic feet per day and generate 195 MW.

The Myanmar Government will accelerate the development of hydrocarbon and renewable energy even as it repairs power lines damaged by terrorists while seeking to increase foreign investments despite the threat of fresh economic sanctions, the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations have announced

Union Minister for Information Maung Maung Ohn and Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations issued a join-statement in response to the media reports about recent fuel shortages, foreign energy companies leaving Myanmar and the sanctions against the country.