Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Dementia symptoms found in some Covid-19 patients after recovery

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Dementia symptoms found in some Cov...

The Department of Medicine has found symptoms of dementia in some Covid-19 patient​s after they have been cured.

Somsak Ankasil, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, revealed that some patients were showing dementia symptoms 1-6 months after being infected with Covid-19.

This is a condition in which brain function deteriorates, mostly in the ability to focus and concentrate​, decision-making, planning and short-term memory skills.

The patient will have a feeling of brain fog, feel dull, lightheaded and be unable to concentrate on one thing, which affects daily activities, work or social activities and can cause long-term harm.

The risk factor is higher for patients having pre-existing neurological and brain diseases such as stroke, especially the elderly with multiple co-morbidities.

After an acute infection with Covid-19, patients develop severe symptoms. This causes a lack of oxygen. As a result, patients have depression and anxiety with neurological symptoms and dementia. The symptoms can improve on their own over time, he said.

“Take good care of yourself, and maintain good health: eat healthy, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, do activities that help stimulate the brain — practice critical thinking, meditation, or a relaxing hobby. These will help the brain and nervous system to recover and return to normal faster and better,” Somsak said.

Related News

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Omicron spreading faster but killing fewer patients, says virologist

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Indonesia's Lombok Island heats up to accommodate more tourists for MotoGP race

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Olympic fervor invigorates China's consumer, capital market

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Latest News

Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

Published : Feb 14, 2022

PM wants Thai-Saudi cooperation blueprint ready in 2 months

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Room only for ‘real player’ as Super Bowl ad costs hit historic high

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.