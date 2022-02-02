Dementia symptoms found in some Covid-19 patients after recovery

Somsak Ankasil, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, revealed that some patients were showing dementia symptoms 1-6 months after being infected with Covid-19.
This is a condition in which brain function deteriorates, mostly in the ability to focus and concentrate, decision-making, planning and short-term memory skills.
The patient will have a feeling of brain fog, feel dull, lightheaded and be unable to concentrate on one thing, which affects daily activities, work or social activities and can cause long-term harm.
The risk factor is higher for patients having pre-existing neurological and brain diseases such as stroke, especially the elderly with multiple co-morbidities.
After an acute infection with Covid-19, patients develop severe symptoms. This causes a lack of oxygen. As a result, patients have depression and anxiety with neurological symptoms and dementia. The symptoms can improve on their own over time, he said.
“Take good care of yourself, and maintain good health: eat healthy, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, do activities that help stimulate the brain — practice critical thinking, meditation, or a relaxing hobby. These will help the brain and nervous system to recover and return to normal faster and better,” Somsak said.
Published : February 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
