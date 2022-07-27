Living and acting through controversial veil

When she noted that Saeng Arun Arts Centre, Pridi Banomyong Institute and Democrazy Theatre Studio and now she’s performing at GalileOasis, it’s not merely a joke. Given the fact that these were all hubs of contemporary Thai theatre, it’s also a commentary on the lack of support from our culture ministry which simply let them pull the plug. As many arts lovers are wondering when the new National Gallery will be officially opened as its soft launch was almost a year ago, others are questioning what exactly has happened to the plan, since 2017, to build a new performing arts centre behind it.

Notably, Farida didn't elaborate on why she decided to put on the hijab, after more than 40 years of not doing so. While this might be a slight letdown, what's more important, though, is that after having watched her perform these scenes with hijab we realized her acting prowess was in fact exactly the same as without it.

She mentioned that a few of her television and film acting jobs had been cancelled when the producer realized that this well-rounded performer now needs to cover parts of her face all the time. This speaks volumes about our entertainment industry and how its maturity is lagging behind that of other "democratic" countries, especially now that we’re seriously addressing the issues of inclusivity and multi-cultural society.

It’s noteworthy here that there’s one truly special moment lasting a few minutes in the performance the details of which I would not spoil here. It’s a silent moment that was perhaps a reason why “Hijab” was at that place and time and needed to be experienced in-person, and never online.

“Hijab” continues on Saturday (with English surtitles) and Sunday, 3pm at GalileOasis in Soi Kingphet (10-minute walk from BTS Ratchathewi station; limited paid parking nearby). Tickets are Bt 450 (advanced transfer) and Bt 500 (at the door), bookable now at 086 899 5669.

Next month and September, this new arts hub in the city centre—with a cafe, an art gallery, two restaurants, a dessert shop and others—will host three productions of stage comedies in its“Comedy Tree Festival.” Right now, its vibe is making many theatregoers reminisce about Democrazy Theatre Studio and Thong Lor Art Space of the last decade. Stay tuned for more details here.

By Pawit Mahasarinand

Photo: Nattarika Charoensuk