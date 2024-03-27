Balyko hunts for second straight knockout 

The heavy-handed Russian takes on Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree in the March 29 headliner at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Muay Thai showdown will be contested at a 140-pound catchweight.

Balyko has virtually come from the clouds, working his way toward a coveted spot on ONE’s main roster.

The 30-year-old holds tertiary qualifications in sports coaching and law in his homeland, but despite having many career options, Muay Thai has remained his first love.