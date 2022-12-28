K-Pop 2022 : From rise of new groups to return of legends
Addictive rhythms and powerful choreography continued to propel K-pop up the global music charts in 2022. Korean artists have reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 - the ranking of the best-performing albums and EPs in the US - a record four times this year.
Stray Kids was the first Korean act to top the chart this year with its album “Oddinary,” followed by Blackpink, (G)I-idle, and RM.
Apart from the global chart-toppers, this year’s K-pop scene was undoubtedly dominated by the fourth generation girl groups such as NewJeans, IVE, (G)I-idle, Le Sserafim and Aespa.
In addition, the return of groups such as Big Bang, Girls’ Generation and Kara after several years of hiatus brought new energy to the industry.
Here is a list of 20 tracks that best capture 2022.
1. “Pink Venom” – Blackpink
Blackpink nabbed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest full-length album “Born Pink” in early October, making them the first K-pop girl group to take the throne.
“Pink Venom” is the first single from the album, and infuses the group’s trademark hip-hop style with the sound of the Korean traditional instrument geomungo.
The single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for two weeks.
The song ends with a chaotic rhythm as the beat drops.
2. “Maniac” – Stray Kids
Stray Kids’ popularity grew by leaps and bounds with “Maniac,” the focus track from the EP “Oddinary,” which ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The EP also sold over 1 million copies, a first for both the band and its label JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids said they tried to show their unique explosive power in a restrained manner for the song, but the track still carries Stray Kids’ trademark noisy backing and a killer hook.
3. “Hello” – Treasure
“Hello,” the lead track from Treasure’s second EP “The Second Step: Chapter Two,” is filled with a positive and energetic message that reflects the cheerful image of the group.
The dance song delivers cheerful vibes, with a bright mood overlaid with Treasure’s warm vocal colour.
Their label YG Entertainment’s characteristics pop out strongly in the chanted chorus with hip-hop elements.
This is the group’s first song without Bang Yedam and Mashiho, members who withdrew from the group a month after the release of “Hello.”
4. “Hype Boy” – NewJeans
NewJeans, the first girl group from the Ador label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe, made an impressive debut this year with their songs topping local charts.
The rookie group’s second single “Hype Boy” came with four different music videos.
The mid-tempo melodies and repetitive lyrics lead up to a catchy chorus, but what really made their track go viral was their refreshing and easy-to-follow dance, with choreography that looked back to the earliest generations of K-pop.
5. “Love Dive” – IVE
Another rookie girl group, IVE, has cemented its position in the K-pop scene with its second single, “Love Dive.”
The song is appealing and charismatic as it expresses the courage it takes to “dive into love” but what the girls really fall in love with is themselves.
The motif of this was the story of Narcissus, the figure from Greek mythology who was so impossibly handsome that he fell in love with his own image reflected from a lake.
The lyrics “Narcissistic, my god I love it” forms the hook of the song echoing like chants.
6. “INVU” – Taeyeon
The title track of the soloist Taeyeon’s third LP “INVU” is a pop-house tune. A synth harmony is overlaid with a melody that combines with the singer’s high-pitched vocals makes the storytelling more dramatic.
The lyrics say that the singer knows she will get hurt and tired of loving the people, but she will continue to love others nonetheless.
That is why she says “I envy you,” since others will stop loving her and abandon her, but she cannot do the same.
From beginning to end, it contains changes in emotions and personal maturity under an organic and dense musical design.
7. “_WORLD” – Seventeen
“_WORLD,” from the album “Sector 17,” is an R&B song with a funky rhythm and a sweet melody.
The song invites listeners into a “new world” with horn instrumentals, light disco influences, and soft and smooth vocals accentuating the “fresh teen” image that has represented Seventeen since its debut.
The highlight of the tune comes with Vernon’s rap, opening with the lines, “Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door / Run your fingertips over the whipped cream cloud.”
The light, flowy, and amicable song glides through the ears, definitely making it a pleasant track to listen to.
8. “Tomboy” – (G)I-dle
(G)I-dle comes back for ‘vengeance’ after a yearlong hiatus with its megahit song “Tomboy,” a rebellious pop-rock song with an ear-catching melody and eye-catching choreography.
In the song, the girls refuse to become the “blonde Barbie doll” they say men want them to be and instead choose to be tomboys.
The hook, which combines the members’ unique voices with a rough instrumental sound, and the addictive variation that flows out at the moment the atmosphere is heightened are the points to look out for.
9. “Wild Flower” – RM
BTS’ RM made a stunning debut as a solo artist with his album “Indigo” and the main track “Wild Flower” this year.
RM sings of wanting to live not like a firework but a wildflower, highlighting the artist’s fear of losing his love for music.
“Wild Flower” is composed of string instruments including a subtle guitar and percussion.
Vocalist Youjeen from the band Cherry Filter adds volume to the song by adding her powerful delivery to the explosive chorus.
“Wild Flower” reached No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.
10. “Dreamers” – Jung Kook
This year’s World Cup became more memorable for South Koreans thanks to “Dreamers” by BTS’ Jung Kook, adding to the national team’s success in make it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years.
“Dreamers,” part of the Qatar World Cup’s Official Soundtrack, featured Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.
The track speaks of how people make dreams come true through self-determination and perseverance: “Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We make it happen, ’cause we believe it.”
The song debuted on Spotify’s Daily Viral Song chart in all 73 countries making Jung Kook and Japanese singer Fujii Kaze the only Asian musicians to achieve the milestone.
11. “Good Boy Gone Bad” – TXT
12. “Polaroid Love” – Enhypen
13. “Antifragile” – Le Sserafim
14. “Girls” – Aespa
15. “Still Life” – Big Bang
16. “Forever 1” – Girls’ Generation
17. “When I Move” – Kara
18. “Yet to Come” – BTS
19. “Event Horizon” – Younha
20. “Beatbox”- NCT Dream
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network