K-Pop 2022 : From rise of new groups to return of legends

Stray Kids was the first Korean act to top the chart this year with its album “Oddinary,” followed by Blackpink, (G)I-idle, and RM.

Apart from the global chart-toppers, this year’s K-pop scene was undoubtedly dominated by the fourth generation girl groups such as NewJeans, IVE, (G)I-idle, Le Sserafim and Aespa.

In addition, the return of groups such as Big Bang, Girls’ Generation and Kara after several years of hiatus brought new energy to the industry.

Here is a list of 20 tracks that best capture 2022.

1. “Pink Venom” – Blackpink

Blackpink nabbed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest full-length album “Born Pink” in early October, making them the first K-pop girl group to take the throne.

“Pink Venom” is the first single from the album, and infuses the group’s trademark hip-hop style with the sound of the Korean traditional instrument geomungo.

The single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for two weeks.

The song ends with a chaotic rhythm as the beat drops.

2. “Maniac” – Stray Kids

Stray Kids’ popularity grew by leaps and bounds with “Maniac,” the focus track from the EP “Oddinary,” which ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The EP also sold over 1 million copies, a first for both the band and its label JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids said they tried to show their unique explosive power in a restrained manner for the song, but the track still carries Stray Kids’ trademark noisy backing and a killer hook.