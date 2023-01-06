Banyan Tree Veya Phuket makes well-being easy for beginners

Among the highlights are the generously sized private plunge pools and heated tubs in each villa, which are atmospheric for an after-dark soak while moon and star gazing.

What I appreciate most is how the villas are specially designed to foster a good night’s rest with luxuriously soft organic cotton bedlinen, black-out curtains and even a sleep light thoughtfully placed close to the floor to prevent beams from shining directly into one’s eyes.

In a nod to the wellness theme, the villas are equipped with a Tibetan singing bowl, yoga mat and exercise stretch bands for guests. I have every intention to use them on my private deck, but never do because I sleep so well every night and have to hit the snooze button repeatedly each morning.

However, I manage to rouse myself to try various activities, including a solid pilates core exercise class and a circuit-style “fat blast” workout which can be customised to a higher intensity for those so inclined.

My favourite is a soothing sound bath session where a practitioner creates harmonious hums and vibrations by using specially tuned metal bowls that lull me into a state of deep relaxation.

Alternatively, one cannot go wrong with spa sessions, which are conducted in private villas amid a tropical garden – a style popularised by Banyan Tree.

During my Signature Purposeful Massage (5,500 baht for 60 minutes), the brand’s famed therapists work their magic to soothe and rejuvenate my tense muscles.

The on-site all-day Veya eatery makes it easy to eat well without feeling deprived with a plant-forward, seafood-leaning menu.

For instance, breakfast comes with a tower of fresh bake and salad to encourage a balanced diet, while dishes for lunch and dinner, such as my favourite seared scallops (475 baht), are served with a generous portion of fresh greens.

That said, nobody will be made to feel guilty for indulging – there is organic wine on the menu and guests are free to dine at other eateries, including Banyan Tree’s excellent Thai restaurant, which is a two-minute walk away.

The resort is itself situated within the 300ha Laguna Phuket where the group’s other properties – including Angsana, Cassia and Laguna Holiday Club – are located.

Once an abandoned tin mine, the site was bought by Banyan Tree Holdings founder and executive chairman Ho Kwon Ping in 1984 when he was looking for a place to build a holiday home with his wife Claire Chiang.

The group invested heavily in revitalising the natural environment and, today, the regenerated lagoons are habitats for aquatic flora and fauna.

Tip: To fully enjoy the tranquillity of the lagoons, hop onto a free half-hourly ferry service for a ride around Laguna Phuket, which has stops at various locations, including the beach bar Xana.

At the other end of Laguna Phuket, keep a lookout for the soon-to-launch Ori9in Gourmet Park, which has a farm-to-table picnic cafe, fresh food market as well as a nature trail with a dog run and viewing decks.

Or to venture further afield, the town of Phuket is a 30-minute ride away via a shuttle bus service available at the lobby of Cassia.

In my current state of new-found zen, I decide to make my way to Bang Tao beach instead. This 3km stretch of white sandy shores is barely a 10-minute walk from Veya and is a popular gathering spot for locals and travellers alike.

It used to be lined with small beach shacks but had recently been cleared out by the authorities.

While some old-timers may bemoan the loss of “character”, for sunseekers hankering after some peace and quiet, this is possibly as close to untouched paradise as one might hope to get in these modern times.

That evening, as I gaze at the endless horizon, the setting sun setting the sky on fire, I am pretty sure I finally get a taste of that elusive sense of inner peace that many people have been seeking by signing up for this retreat.

Karen Tee

The Straits Times

Asia News Network