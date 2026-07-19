Thailand extends migrant workers’ grace period to support economy

Capt Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, a deputy government spokeswoman, on Sunday (July 19, 2026) outlined details of a Cabinet resolution approved on Tuesday (July 14) to extend the grace period allowing migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam to remain temporarily in Thailand and continue working until Saturday (December 11, 2027).

She said the measure was intended to support the economy and ease labour shortages in the industrial and service sectors.

Most migrant workers’ work permits were due to expire gradually towards the end of 2026.

Without the extension, Thai businesses reliant on this workforce could be directly affected across manufacturing, construction, services and agriculture nationwide, particularly in industrial areas and major tourist provinces.