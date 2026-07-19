Thailand extends migrant workers’ grace period to support economy

Capt Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, a deputy government spokeswoman, on Sunday (July 19, 2026) outlined details of a Cabinet resolution approved on Tuesday (July 14) to extend the grace period allowing migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam to remain temporarily in Thailand and continue working until Saturday (December 11, 2027).
She said the measure was intended to support the economy and ease labour shortages in the industrial and service sectors.
Most migrant workers’ work permits were due to expire gradually towards the end of 2026.
Without the extension, Thai businesses reliant on this workforce could be directly affected across manufacturing, construction, services and agriculture nationwide, particularly in industrial areas and major tourist provinces.
If these workers had to leave the system, this could affect the stability of the country’s economic activity at a time when labour demand remained high.
The deputy spokeswoman said the government had introduced the measure in advance, before a large number of migrant workers’ work permits expired, to prevent labour shortages and enable the private sector to maintain continuity in workforce planning without having to halt production lines or temporarily close businesses.
During the grace and extension period, relevant agencies will accelerate improvements to the migrant worker database and use digital technology to link systems across agencies, enabling them to monitor and verify that migrant workers remain in the system legally.
The measures will also help reduce illegal entry and illegal labour, while helping businesses avoid worker shortages and pressure arising from international labour standards.
She stressed that the government was not opening general registration for new migrant workers, but was extending the grace period only for the existing group whose information was already in the system, allowing them to continue working.
The Ministry of Labour will next issue detailed notifications and guidelines to streamline paperwork and make the process as convenient and swift as possible.
Employers and business establishments were therefore urged to follow official announcements through the Department of Employment website at www.doe.go.th or the Ministry of Labour hotline on 1506, pressing 2, to avoid scams involving false claims and demands for benefits.