Cambodia rejects Thai accusations of planting new landmines, injuring five soldiers

She reiterated that Cambodia’s defence ministry completely denies Thailand’s unfounded claims that Cambodia planted mines in the area.
Socheata clarified that Cambodia has reminded Thailand multiple times that these areas still contain unexploded mines from past wars, which have not yet been fully cleared.
Cambodia has urged Thailand to avoid actions contrary to the agreed-upon use of designated patrol routes, as stipulated in the 2000 memorandum of understanding (MoU 2000).
“It is deeply regrettable that Thailand not only fails to take responsibility for its aggressive actions but also accuses Cambodia of violating international law, while Cambodia itself is an unjust victim of Thailand’s violations,” she said.
She affirmed that the defence ministry and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces will continue to follow the decisions of the Royal Government of Cambodia in resolving issues peacefully, in accordance with international law.
“We are fully prepared to protect Cambodia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, firmly preventing any country from encroaching on its territory, no matter the cost,” she said.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network