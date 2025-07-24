Hun Sen calls for calm as Cambodia retaliates against Thai military aggression

The Facebook "Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia" posted on Thursday (24 July), stating that the invasion, as described by the Thai military, is now unfolding. The order to close the temples, issued yesterday, has led to Thai troops launching attacks on Cambodian forces. The Cambodian military has no choice but to retaliate and fight back.
He urged the Cambodian people not to fear, and not to panic-buy rice or raise prices. People should continue their work as usual in all areas, except those near the borders of Oddar Meanchey, and areas where clashes are ongoing. He asked citizens to trust in the government and the military.
Meanwhile, The Khmer Times, a government-backed media outlet, reported that Thai forces fired first after blocking access to the sacred Ta Muen Thom Temple, prompting the Cambodian military's response.
" BREAKING: Cambodian Forces Launch Counterattack After Thai Troops Open Fire, Block Access to Ta Moan Thom Temple
Cambodian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive against Thai troops following a serious cross-border military incident early this morning.
Thai soldiers allegedly opened fire on Cambodian positions and forcibly sealed off public access to the Moan Thom Temple, a revered Angkorian-era site located on Cambodian soil.
“The armed clashes took place along the Cambodia–Thailand border in Oddar Meanchey province,” said Cambodia’s Defence Ministry Spokewoman Mali Socheata.
“Thai Military had launched first an armed assault on Cambodian forces. Cambodian forces acted strictly within the bounds of self-defence, responding to an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops that violated our territorial integrity.”
The clash reportedly began around 7.30am near the disputed border zone in Oddar Meanchey province. Local residents told Khmer Times they heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions, indicating that both sides may be deploying heavy weaponry.
The situation remains tense as both sides reportedly reinforce their positions along the border.