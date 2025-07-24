Hun Sen calls for calm as Cambodia retaliates against Thai military aggression

The Facebook "Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia" posted on Thursday (24 July), stating that the invasion, as described by the Thai military, is now unfolding. The order to close the temples, issued yesterday, has led to Thai troops launching attacks on Cambodian forces. The Cambodian military has no choice but to retaliate and fight back.

He urged the Cambodian people not to fear, and not to panic-buy rice or raise prices. People should continue their work as usual in all areas, except those near the borders of Oddar Meanchey, and areas where clashes are ongoing. He asked citizens to trust in the government and the military.