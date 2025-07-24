Cambodia vows to resist coercion as fighting escalates: Defence Ministry

Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata stated that at approximately 6.30am, Thailand initiated action that violated prior agreements by advancing on Ta Mone Thom Temple and placing barbed wire around the temple’s base. Subsequently, at 7.04am, Thailand deployed a drone for two minutes, then fired shots “into the air” at 8.30am.

“At 8.46am today, Thai invading forces pre-emptively opened fire on Cambodian troops at the Ta Mone Thom Temple area. This escalated to attacks on Ta Krabey Temple, Phnom Khmaoch and extended the scope of their assault to the Mom Bei area. They also used fighter jets to drop two bombs on the road to Wat Keo Sikkha Kirisvara, where Cambodian forces are stationed to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, in the provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear,” she said.

She added that at 8.47am, Cambodian forces had no choice but to exercise their right to self-defence within their sovereign territory against the Thai military’s violation of Cambodia’s territorial integrity.