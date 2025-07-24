Cambodia vows to resist coercion as fighting escalates: Defence Ministry

Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata stated that at approximately 6.30am, Thailand initiated action that violated prior agreements by advancing on Ta Mone Thom Temple and placing barbed wire around the temple’s base. Subsequently, at 7.04am, Thailand deployed a drone for two minutes, then fired shots “into the air” at 8.30am.
“At 8.46am today, Thai invading forces pre-emptively opened fire on Cambodian troops at the Ta Mone Thom Temple area. This escalated to attacks on Ta Krabey Temple, Phnom Khmaoch and extended the scope of their assault to the Mom Bei area. They also used fighter jets to drop two bombs on the road to Wat Keo Sikkha Kirisvara, where Cambodian forces are stationed to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, in the provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear,” she said.
She added that at 8.47am, Cambodian forces had no choice but to exercise their right to self-defence within their sovereign territory against the Thai military’s violation of Cambodia’s territorial integrity.
“Thailand’s use of heavy weaponry and the overwhelming deployment of troops to encroach on Cambodian territory is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Such irresponsible and illegal actions pose a grave threat not only to regional peace and stability but also to the foundations of international order,” she said.
Cambodia called on the international community to unequivocally and firmly condemn Thailand’s illegal actions and hold Thailand fully accountable for its egregious violations. It urged Thailand to immediately cease all hostilities, withdraw its forces to its side of the border, and refrain from aggressive action that could further escalate tensions.
She added that the Cambodian military is committed to defending the nation’s sovereignty and its people at all costs. Under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Cambodia reserves its legitimate right to self-defence and will respond decisively to Thailand’s brutal aggression.
“Cambodia will not yield to coercion or intimidation in any form. The Royal Government, the military and the Cambodian people stand united as one in defending our territory, dignity and sovereignty without wavering, no matter the cost,” she said.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network