Thailand under pressure to reopen Cambodian crossings

From a military standpoint, Thailand is seen as holding a long-term advantage over Cambodia. Yet in the realm of foreign policy, Bangkok often finds itself on the defensive.
The key difference lies in political cohesion. Cambodia’s political leadership moves in unison towards a single objective, with Hun Sen, whether in the past or present, remaining Thailand’s consistent adversary.
By contrast, Thailand has experienced frequent changes in prime ministers, military commanders and senior officers, resulting in a lack of continuity and an internal political instability that leaves it at a disadvantage.
This fragility was highlighted recently when Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Phatthanakun, commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, issued a strongly worded letter of protest to Singapore. He criticised Singapore’s stance on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which suggested Thailand was bullying its neighbour. In the letter, he lamented that Thailand had always considered Singapore its first ally and urged Singapore to do the same.
Singapore later softened its position and expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging the deep military ties between the two countries. The Republic of Singapore Air Force regularly uses Thai facilities for joint training, including the annual “AIR THAISING” exercise held since 1983, as well as the large-scale “COPE TIGER” drills with the United States. These exercises are aimed at pilot skill development, strengthening defence cooperation, and enhancing joint operational capability.
Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Phana Klaewplodthuk has also conveyed a message to Malaysia through army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received information solely from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Malaysia’s Bernama news agency reported that Anwar, in his capacity as both Malaysian premier and ASEAN chair, held a phone call with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on September 18 to discuss recent developments along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Afterwards, Anwar posted on Facebook, urging both sides to maintain peace, avoid unnecessary escalation, and resolve disputes through dialogue, specifically within the framework of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
His statement came shortly after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested ASEAN intervention over an incident in which Thai riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to prevent Cambodian villagers from dismantling barbed wire inside Thai territory at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
Thai security officials see Anwar’s intervention as motivated not only by his desire to project himself as a regional peacemaker during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, but also by domestic political considerations back home.
Singapore is already aligned with the United States and has active business interests in Cambodia. Thai security officials believe no country truly acts out of sincerity towards Thailand, as every nation prioritises its own political and economic gains. Ultimately, they argue, Thailand must learn to rely on itself.
“We need to adjust our approach. Playing the same game as before is no longer viable. If any country acts in a way that we find unacceptable, we must lodge protests and send signals back, just as the army has done with Malaysia,” a security source said.
According to data from the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), the top 10 foreign investors in Cambodia in 2024 were: China (49.82%), Vietnam (8.11%), South Korea (5–6%), Japan (4–5%), Singapore (3.83%), Malaysia (2–3%), Thailand (1–3%), Canada (8.6%), the United Kingdom (1–2%) and the United States (1–1.5%).
These countries are all affected by the closure of the Thai-Cambodian border and are pressuring both sides to resolve the issue quickly to mitigate the impact on their own investments. If the standoff continues, Thailand could eventually face mounting pressure to reopen the crossings.
The key question is how Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Bhumjaithai-led government will end the Thai-Cambodian border standoff, while ensuring Cambodia is no longer a security threat and Thailand does not lose a single inch of land.