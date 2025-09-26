Thailand under pressure to reopen Cambodian crossings

From a military standpoint, Thailand is seen as holding a long-term advantage over Cambodia. Yet in the realm of foreign policy, Bangkok often finds itself on the defensive.

The key difference lies in political cohesion. Cambodia’s political leadership moves in unison towards a single objective, with Hun Sen, whether in the past or present, remaining Thailand’s consistent adversary.

By contrast, Thailand has experienced frequent changes in prime ministers, military commanders and senior officers, resulting in a lack of continuity and an internal political instability that leaves it at a disadvantage.

This fragility was highlighted recently when Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Phatthanakun, commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, issued a strongly worded letter of protest to Singapore. He criticised Singapore’s stance on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which suggested Thailand was bullying its neighbour. In the letter, he lamented that Thailand had always considered Singapore its first ally and urged Singapore to do the same.