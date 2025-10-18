Min Aung Hlaing urges tighter election security

He made these remarks during his speech at the ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), held this morning (October 15) at the International Convention Centre-1 in Nay Pyi Taw.
“When I took responsibility for the State, I had to carry out prioritised duties amid many challenges, working step by step to achieve results. During the election period, we will enhance security measures based on potential circumstances. I also urge the relevant ethnic armed organisations to cooperate in this process. Representatives of ethnic groups need to enter the parliaments fairly and inclusively so that the desires and aspirations of the ethnic people can be realised through democratic means. Only then can we openly discuss, decide collectively, and implement the goals and aspirations of all national races,” said the Acting President.
According to the 2008 Constitution, the country will hold a free, fair, and just multi-party democratic general election starting on December 28. The Acting President added that power will be transferred to the government formed based on the election results in line with democratic standards.
He further explained, “In the upcoming election, the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) system will be used only for the Pyithu Hluttaw (House of Representatives), while a Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system will be applied to the Amyotha Hluttaw (House of Nationalities) and the Region/State Hluttaws. With the MMP system, small parties and ethnic-based parties will be able to secure seats proportionally. If we use only the FPTP system, major parties with the majority of votes would dominate most of the seats, leading to a parliament controlled mainly by big parties.”
He emphasised that through the proportional representation (PR) system, smaller and ethnic parties can gain parliamentary representation according to their vote share, preventing their votes from being wasted.
“The ethnic people will be able to elect representatives who genuinely serve their interests and value their own ethnicity and region. I encourage everyone to develop the habit of voting thoughtfully and responsibly, as this is essential for nurturing and strengthening democracy,” he said.
The Acting President added that in building a federal democratic union — the ultimate goal of the nation — all ethnic brothers and sisters must respect the will of the minorities in line with democratic principles, foster democratic values, and adhere to the rule of law. Only then, he said, can Myanmar become a disciplined and law-abiding society that supports a stable democratic system.
“Democracy, if practised properly, can bring benefits to the nation and its people. But if misused, it will not only fail but may also lead to the loss of the country’s existence, ethnicity, religion, social harmony, and culture. Therefore, all ethnic citizens must act with awareness and collective responsibility,” he stated.
He also noted that while building the federal system desired by ethnic peoples, the true spirit of federalism lies in sharing authority among diverse regions, states, and ethnic groups — a system based on cooperation, coexistence, and mutual benefit. He urged all ethnic citizens to build a federal model suited to Myanmar’s context, with a long-term vision for the benefit of both ethnic people and the Union as a whole.
He added that the government will make necessary constitutional amendments and adjustments based on legitimate ethnic rights and political aspirations, and reaffirmed his firm commitment to continue building a Union based on democracy and federalism with determination and perseverance.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network