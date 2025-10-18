Min Aung Hlaing urges tighter election security

“The ethnic people will be able to elect representatives who genuinely serve their interests and value their own ethnicity and region. I encourage everyone to develop the habit of voting thoughtfully and responsibly, as this is essential for nurturing and strengthening democracy,” he said.

The Acting President added that in building a federal democratic union — the ultimate goal of the nation — all ethnic brothers and sisters must respect the will of the minorities in line with democratic principles, foster democratic values, and adhere to the rule of law. Only then, he said, can Myanmar become a disciplined and law-abiding society that supports a stable democratic system.

“Democracy, if practised properly, can bring benefits to the nation and its people. But if misused, it will not only fail but may also lead to the loss of the country’s existence, ethnicity, religion, social harmony, and culture. Therefore, all ethnic citizens must act with awareness and collective responsibility,” he stated.

He also noted that while building the federal system desired by ethnic peoples, the true spirit of federalism lies in sharing authority among diverse regions, states, and ethnic groups — a system based on cooperation, coexistence, and mutual benefit. He urged all ethnic citizens to build a federal model suited to Myanmar’s context, with a long-term vision for the benefit of both ethnic people and the Union as a whole.

He added that the government will make necessary constitutional amendments and adjustments based on legitimate ethnic rights and political aspirations, and reaffirmed his firm commitment to continue building a Union based on democracy and federalism with determination and perseverance.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network