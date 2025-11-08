Blasts injure dozens at Indonesian mosque, student suspected

Police said 55 people were in hospitals with a range of minor to serious injuries, including burns, after the blasts at the mosque inside a school complex in the Kelapa Gading area.

"We were so surprised by the sound, it was massive. Our hearts were beating fast, we couldn't breathe, and we ran outside," said Luciana, 43, who was working at the school canteen at the time. She described multiple blasts, broken windows and panic as dozens fled the complex.

"I thought it was an electrical wiring problem, or the sound system exploded, but we didn't know exactly what it was because we ran out just as a white smoke billowed from the mosque."

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, speaking to the media after visiting a hospital, said the young male suspect was undergoing surgery, without giving more details or a possible motive.