Tropical storm leaves more than 600 dead across Southeast Asia, over 4 million affected

Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have endured severe destruction after an unusual tropical storm developed in the narrow Malacca Strait, unleashing a week of torrential rain and strong winds. Indonesia has recorded 435 deaths, Thailand 170, and Malaysia three.
Disaster officials said access to several badly hit districts remained limited on Sunday due to blocked roads and damaged power and communications lines, even as water levels gradually receded. More than 4 million people have been impacted—nearly 3 million in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia, according to government data.
Across the Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka reported a separate disaster, with authorities confirming 153 deaths following a cyclone, along with 191 people still missing and over half a million affected nationwide.
Indonesia’s death toll climbed sharply to 435 on Sunday, rising from 303 a day earlier, according to figures published on an official government portal. Incoming reports highlighted the scale of devastation in three provinces on Sumatra’s western coast, where landslides and flash floods swept away entire stretches of land.
Many communities remain cut off after major routes were blocked, while extensive damage to telecommunications infrastructure has crippled communication. Emergency teams have relied on helicopters to deliver food and medical supplies to towns unreachable by road.
A Reuters photographer aboard a navy helicopter flying over Palembayan, a remote town in West Sumatra, saw vast areas of homes and farmland washed away. When the aircraft landed on a football field, crowds had already gathered, waiting for aid.
Officials reported incidents of looting along disrupted supply routes on Saturday, as desperation mounted in isolated pockets.
“The water suddenly entered the house, and we ran because we were afraid. When we returned on Friday, everything had disappeared—our home was destroyed,” said Afrianti, 41, who uses one name, in Padang, the provincial capital.
Aerial footage showed streets and neighbourhoods in Sibolga, a coastal port city in North Sumatra, completely submerged.
Afrianti and her family of nine are now living under a makeshift tent beside the single wall left standing from their former home.
“My home and business are gone—my shop, everything. Nothing is left. I’m surviving next to this one wall,” she said.
Authorities say 406 people remain missing and at least 213,000 have been displaced.
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health said the death toll in the country’s southern floods has risen to 170, up eight from Saturday, with 102 people injured. Songkhla province accounts for the highest number of fatalities, at 131.
Hat Yai, the region’s largest city, was drenched by 335 mm (13 inches) of rain last Friday—its highest one-day rainfall in three centuries—after days of relentless downpours.
Across the border in Malaysia, around 18,700 people remain in evacuation centres, according to the national disaster management agency. Meteorological officials lifted storm and heavy-rain warnings on Saturday and forecast clear weather for much of the country.
Several regions endured powerful winds and intense rainfall last week. Malaysia’s foreign ministry said more than 6,200 of its citizens stranded in Thailand had since been repatriated.
On Sunday, the ministry urged Malaysians living in Indonesia’s West Sumatra to register with the local consulate for assistance, noting that a 30-year-old Malaysian had been reported missing after a landslide in the area.
