Tropical storm leaves more than 600 dead across Southeast Asia, over 4 million affected

INDONESIA

Indonesia’s death toll climbed sharply to 435 on Sunday, rising from 303 a day earlier, according to figures published on an official government portal. Incoming reports highlighted the scale of devastation in three provinces on Sumatra’s western coast, where landslides and flash floods swept away entire stretches of land.

Many communities remain cut off after major routes were blocked, while extensive damage to telecommunications infrastructure has crippled communication. Emergency teams have relied on helicopters to deliver food and medical supplies to towns unreachable by road.

A Reuters photographer aboard a navy helicopter flying over Palembayan, a remote town in West Sumatra, saw vast areas of homes and farmland washed away. When the aircraft landed on a football field, crowds had already gathered, waiting for aid.

Officials reported incidents of looting along disrupted supply routes on Saturday, as desperation mounted in isolated pockets.

“The water suddenly entered the house, and we ran because we were afraid. When we returned on Friday, everything had disappeared—our home was destroyed,” said Afrianti, 41, who uses one name, in Padang, the provincial capital.

Aerial footage showed streets and neighbourhoods in Sibolga, a coastal port city in North Sumatra, completely submerged.

Afrianti and her family of nine are now living under a makeshift tent beside the single wall left standing from their former home.

“My home and business are gone—my shop, everything. Nothing is left. I’m surviving next to this one wall,” she said.

Authorities say 406 people remain missing and at least 213,000 have been displaced.