Golden cubs ‘Eva’ and ‘Luna’ the big draw at Chiang Mai Night Safari

The Chiang Mai Night Safari is agog with a lively holiday atmosphere, as fans of “Eva” and “Luna”, the adorable golden tigers, flock to the park in huge numbers.

The growing popularity of these new animal superstars, also known as strawberry tigers, has doubled the number of visitors eager to witness their charm firsthand.

Many families used the holiday to visit the safari, with thousands of people coming to see the cute antics of Eva and Luna.

The Tiger Show, featuring three daily performances, also drew large crowds, with visitors arriving early to secure their spots before the gates opened at 11am.