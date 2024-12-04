Labour rights and risks in a mutating world

What of the advent of AI? Is it stealing jobs from humanity? A recent study from a key international organization working on labour rights indicates that basic income share has declined with the arrival of AI in the workplace. This suggests that AI is replacing humans in some jobs. However, to be fair, the situation should be disaggregated. That job replacement might be due to AI linked with automation. There are other situations where AI can help to create jobs for humans, such as workers to help upskill and capacity-build for digital literacy. New maintenance mechanics/engineers are also needed to service the digitalization and AI, such as feeders of data sets to train AI and to provide repairs. A new profession of humans will be needed to address the psycho-traumas which result from a fixation on digitalization and AI, in a world also needing “digital detox”.

While the benefits of digitalization and AI cannot be denied, there are now many initiatives globally to protect fundamental rights and freedoms. The right to privacy as linked with personal data protection has been recognized extensively with the adoption of new laws on this issue. There is also consistent advocacy that humans should be in control of AI (“humans in the loop” and not “humans beyond the loop”), and there are emerging ethical standards and laws against the misuse of AI. The trend includes the prohibition of AI systems where they distort people’s emotions “subliminally” and of social scores whereby data are used to discriminate against people regarding their particulars. Special protection for children and other vulnerable groups from excessive digitalized consumerism is afforded by new laws. The recently adopted Global Digital Compact at the UN-backed Summit of the Future complements this by tasking a global scientific panel to assess AI developments, especially to trace and track AI safety and transparency.

On another front, the dangers posed by global warming and climate change are self-evident in their interface with the workforce and their families, especially regarding human security. How to cushion them against the vagaries of environmental changes? This is very much linked with the need for more social protection measures to prepare the population to be absorptive and adaptive to confront risks and mishaps. Guarantees of basic income, special provisions such as cash transfers to children and families, universal health care, pensions for the ageing population, support for persons with disabilities and others subjected to vulnerabilities, such as displacement, and special funds for victims of disasters all need to be part of an ecosystem for protection of those at work and those out of work. Those not counted as working (such as mothers caring for children at home) traditionally, but who are carers for the young and for the elderly, also deserve incentives, especially with a gender lens.

Thus it is timely to advocate more provisions to extend maternity leave and paternity leave, as well as assistance for the full range of carers, to formalize the social protection system to encompass those who were previously on the fringe. This adds the element of empathy to revitalize the age-old maxim that “labour is not a commodity”. Transformatively.

Vitit Muntarbhorn

Vitit Muntarbhorn is a Professor Emeritus at Chulalongkorn University. He was formerly a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendation (CEACR). The article is derived from his speech at the recent Asian Labour Law Conference, held in Bangkok.