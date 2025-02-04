Old teachers dedicated to nurturing the Vietnamese language in Thailand

“Our concerns were to find appropriate textbooks and ensure a steady supply of teachers. Many of the Vietnamese teachers in Thailand have been teaching since 1975 and are now quite elderly, but their enthusiasm remains undiminished.

“Some are in their 70s and others in their 60s, but they all love teaching Vietnamese and feel that preserving the Vietnamese language among the third and fourth generations of overseas Vietnamese is essential and a responsibility,” she said.

In addition to teaching reading, writing and speaking Vietnamese, the teachers also teach the students to sing and perform Vietnamese songs, recite Vietnamese poems and learn traditional proverbs and idioms.

They organise events to celebrate important holidays, such as National Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday and traditional Vietnamese festivals such as Tet celebrations.

From the first 40 students enrolling on the first day, this number eventually grew to 65 students of all ages.

Initially, the classes aimed at children later expanded to include two additional classes for adults, allowing parents and grandparents to learn alongside the children they brought to class.

“Those who came to learn often said that they thought they were proficient in Vietnamese but only realised their shortcomings when they attended the class,” Oanh said.

“As for the children, they loved it because they felt proud when they returned to Thai schools, where their peers could only speak two languages – Thai and English – while they could speak an additional language, Vietnamese,” she said.

After a temporary suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school reopened in 2023.

Teacher Huong said: “Our goal is to pass on Vietnamese to the younger generations so that the language is preserved. If Vietnamese people do not speak Vietnamese, the language will be lost. That is why we teach, no matter how difficult it is. The teaching materials provided by Việt Nam are plentiful but often not suitable, so we have to adapt and create our materials to suit the students’ varying ages and levels.”

Teacher Tran Trong Tai, known as Chun, now nearly 80 years old, expressed his satisfaction when the youngest Thai student in his class could now count fluently in Vietnamese.

“I’ve been with Khanh An School since its inception. Teaching here is challenging because it is like teaching foreigners, as the students often have no prior knowledge of Vietnamese. We have to teach, tutor and translate Vietnamese into Thai for them,” he said.

Without fanfare or extravagance, the elderly teachers, despite their age, tirelessly strive to pass on the Vietnamese language to the next generation of overseas Vietnamese.

Despite numerous challenges, including the temporary closure of Vietnamese classes in 1975, the movement to teach and learn Vietnamese in Thailand has endured, sowing the seeds of the language for generations.

The sight of elderly overseas Vietnamese teachers, elegantly dressed and patiently waiting each week for their students to arrive at the Vietnamese class in Viet Nam Town, is heartwarming.

It is a testament to the enduring love for their homeland and the Vietnamese language that shines brightly in the hearts of overseas Vietnamese in Thailand and around the world. — VNS