Typhoon-induced disasters leave 29 dead and hundreds injured

HA NOI — Typhoon Bualoi and its subsequent downpours and flooding have left 29 people dead, 19 missing, and more than 100 injured across the northern to central regions, as of 5 pm on Tuesday.

This is the tenth storm to hit the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, resulting in severe human and property losses across northern and central provinces.

More than 158,000 houses were destroyed, damaged or inundated, while over 26,600 hectares of rice and crops were ruined.

Infrastructure damage was widespread, with thousands of power poles pulled down, roads blocked at over 1,100 locations, and tens of thousands of trees uprooted.

The ministry further reported that extensive flooding submerged nearly 14,000 homes, particularly in Lao Cai, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces, while 9,500 ha of aquaculture farms were damaged. Fifteen dike incidents have been recorded in Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces.

Weather forecasts indicate that heavy rains are likely to persist in the coming days. Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, and Tuyen Quang provinces are expected to receive 50–100mm of rainfall, with some areas exceeding 170mm.