Thailand keeping a close watch on policies of Trump administration

Past trends indicate that the value of Thai exports in various sectors increased during trade wars, as US imports from China declined, with Thai products filling this gap. It is expected that Thailand’s exports to the US could increase further, reflecting a 15% growth in exports to the US, while American imports from China have continued to decline.

Chaichan Charoensuk, president of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, noted that Thailand should learn from the initial trade war seven years ago, where it was not directly involved but saw a seven fold increase in electronics exports, a two fold increase in tyre exports, and a two fold increase in steel exports to the US. This demonstrated Thailand’s ability to maintain trade neutrality.

Looking forward, he said, the new trade war remains unpredictable due to constant changes, so Thai businesses must adapt proactively. This includes fostering a conducive investment climate to attract production relocations and establishing Thailand as a logistics hub to support supply chain movements across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors within ASEAN, accommodating potential shifts in production bases.



