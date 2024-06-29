Senate candidates can apply under category other than actual job

The Election Commission says the Supreme Court has set a precedent by stating that candidates for the Senate who apply under a different professional category than their actual occupation are not violating the rules.

This is because such applications align with the candidates' intentions, which is different from falsely claiming an occupation.

Violations occur if candidates knowingly lack the eligibility to apply but do so anyway.

Additionally, if they are hired to apply, it constitutes a separate offence. An expedited review of the qualifications of 40,000 candidates is under way to identify any violations.

Saweang Boonmee, secretary general of the Election Commission of Thailand, on Saturday posted on his personal Facebook page: "In an interesting case concerning the categorisation of applicants for election, the Supreme Court has ruled in Case No 185/2567 that the acceptance of an application by the district election director for a candidate who works as a salt farmer was in accordance with the candidate's intention to run in Category 5 (occupations related to rice farming, cultivating annual crops, or other similar activities).