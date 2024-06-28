Vietnam, Thailand look to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh received in Ha Noi on Thursday a delegation from the Thailand-Viet Nam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Group, led by its Chairman Sakchai Tanaboonchai.
Congratulating Thailand on the successful organisation of its Senate election, the vice chairwoman stated that the NA will continue to closely cooperate with the country’s House of Representatives and Senate.
She affirmed that Vietnam always values and seeks to further strengthen the two nations’ bonds, mutual trust, and enhanced strategic partnership, to upgrade their relationship shortly. Additionally, leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State are keen to promote cooperative relations between the sides’ legislative bodies.
In line with the cooperation agreement signed between the two parliaments in December last year, Thanh suggested both countries continue to leverage the role of their parliamentary friendship groups and promote all-level delegation exchanges, particularly inter-parliamentary exchange programmes to share experiences in law-making and monitor the implementation of bilateral agreements. Moreover, both countries should effectively carry out the action programme for their enhanced strategic partnership in the 2022-2027 period.
She said the Vietnamese NA and Government always facilitate and encourage Thai enterprises’ business operations and investment expansion in Vietnam, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, clean energy, and just energy transition.
With a hope for the Thai parliament’s further support for the bilateral ties at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN, and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, Thanh called for the maintenance of close consultations and coordination with each other and with other ASEAN countries, serving the ASEAN Community building. It is also necessary to strengthen intra-bloc solidarity and enhance ASEAN's centrality in addressing regional issues, she added.
The Thai chairperson told his host that since its establishment, the friendship group has undertaken many practical activities to fortify relationships between the parliamentarians of the two countries and their respective legislative bodies.
He affirmed his commitment to acting as a bridge, inheriting and developing good relations between Vietnam and Thailand.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network