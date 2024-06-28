Vietnam, Thailand look to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Thanh received in Ha Noi on Thursday a delegation from the Thailand-Viet Nam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Group, led by its Chairman Sakchai Tanaboonchai.

Congratulating Thailand on the successful organisation of its Senate election, the vice chairwoman stated that the NA will continue to closely cooperate with the country’s House of Representatives and Senate.

She affirmed that Vietnam always values and seeks to further strengthen the two nations’ bonds, mutual trust, and enhanced strategic partnership, to upgrade their relationship shortly. Additionally, leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State are keen to promote cooperative relations between the sides’ legislative bodies.