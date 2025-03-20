Fed in no rush to cut rates amid high uncertainty about Trump tariffs

With overall sentiment sliding due to policy "turmoil," prices are projected to rise faster than expected at least in part and perhaps largely because of President Donald Trump's plans to levy duties on imports from U.S. trading partners, Powell said after the Fed announced it had held its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range.

While Fed policymakers still expect the central bank to deliver two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the end of this year, matching their projection in December, that's largely due to weakened economic growth offsetting higher inflation, and what Powell called the "inertia" of not knowing what else to do given the muddled outlook.

There is "just really high uncertainty. What would you write down?" when making projections, Powell said in a news conference after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting. "I mean it's just ... really hard to know how this is going to work out."

"We understand that sentiment is quite negative at this time, and that probably has to do with turmoil at the beginning of an administration that's making big changes," Powell said.

Overall economic data remains solid, the Fed chief said, pointing to the current unemployment rate of 4.1% and a sense that the job market remains roughly in balance.

Trump posted late on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform: "The Fed would be MUCH better off CUTTING RATES as U.S. Tariffs start to transition (ease!) their way into the economy. Do the right thing."