Thailand has 3-point plan to evacuate citizens in Ukraine

Thailand has prepared a three-point plan in case it becomes necessary to evacuate its nationals. The three points are as follows:

1. Direct charter flight from Ukraine. The Thai embassy in the Polish capital of Warsaw will use the Line app to coordinate with Thai individuals and businesses in Ukraine.

2. Transport Thais in Ukraine to Lviv near the Polish border before ferrying them to Warsaw to catch a chartered plane back to Thailand.

3. Charter a Thai Airways or Air Force plane to pick up Thai nationals in Warsaw after their evacuation from Ukraine.