Sat, March 12, 2022

program

Thailand has 3-point plan to evacuate citizens in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry has drawn up an emergency plan to evacuate Thai nationals from Ukraine if diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis with Russia fail.

About 250 Thai citizens are currently in Ukraine, according to ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat.

Thailand has prepared a three-point plan in case it becomes necessary to evacuate its nationals. The three points are as follows:

1. Direct charter flight from Ukraine. The Thai embassy in the Polish capital of Warsaw will use the Line app to coordinate with Thai individuals and businesses in Ukraine.

2. Transport Thais in Ukraine to Lviv near the Polish border before ferrying them to Warsaw to catch a chartered plane back to Thailand.

3. Charter a Thai Airways or Air Force plane to pick up Thai nationals in Warsaw after their evacuation from Ukraine.

Thani acknowledged the situation in Ukraine was tense, adding that Thailand hopes all parties involved in the crisis will use diplomatic dialogue to resolve the issue peacefully.

