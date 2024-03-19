OECD’s pillar 1 Amount B: Will the Thai Revenue Department adopt?

The objective of the Amount B approach is to simplify the compliance burden on a taxpayer in proving that its pricing is at arm’s length by avoiding the need to perform the benchmarking study.

Amount B will apply to (1) marketing and wholesale distribution activities where the distributor buys from related parties for sale to third parties; and (2) sales agency transactions where the entity supports the wholesale distribution of another related party to third parties. Transactions involving the distribution of non-tangible goods and services (including digital goods and services) and commodities are not covered under Amount B.

To apply the Amount B approach, the distribution business will need to demonstrate that the activities performed are routine e.g., the distributor does not contribute any unique and valuable intangibles. In addition, quantitative criteria will be applied wherein the ratio of annual operating expenses to annual net revenues of the distributor must be within a range between 3% and an upper bound of between 20% and 30%, based on a three-year average.

The OECD has produced a global dataset of independent parties which undertake routine marketing and distribution activities. This dataset has been used to develop a global pricing matrix to approximate arm’s length returns based on return on sales.

The return for a business will be determined based on: (1) the relevant industry grouping; and (2) “factor intensity classification”, which relies on the net operating asset intensity (“OAS”) ratio and operating expense intensity (“OES”) ratio. Examples under the industry groupings are as follows: (1) food, construction materials and supplies (2) IT hardware, electrical components, pharmaceuticals, vehicles, and vehicle parts; and (3) medical machinery, and industrial machinery.

Countries can choose to apply Amount B to transactions for fiscal years beginning on or after 1 January 2025.

Countries are not required to implement the Amount B rules, but where they do, two options are available:

• Permit business residents within the country to elect to apply the Amount B approach; or

• Require businesses to apply the Amount B where the criteria are met.

We understand that the Tax Policy Division of the Thai Revenue Department is considering the Amount B rules. Whilst the aim of the rules is to simplify the transfer pricing compliance burden for routine marketing and distribution businesses and will help tax authorities which have resource constraints, the introduction of new rules inevitably adds another level of complexity to the tax laws. The Thai Revenue Department will also likely be very interested in whether the use of the pricing matrix would provide similar or better results than a Thai-only dataset, which is currently the strong preference for testing Thai entities.

