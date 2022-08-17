Bedazzled by Yala – Thailand’s city of multicultural gems

One of the most obvious features of Yala city is its urban planning. Yala was ranked by www.wtfintheworld.com as the world’s 23rd best location in the terms of city planning. The provincial capital is divided into zones covering government complexes, residential buildings, shopping districts and public parks, enhancing quality of life under the administration of the Yala Municipality Office.

Yala has also developed into a “city of learning”, with features such as TK Park Library housing books and information from all around the world, and public parks offering “edutainment” activities for children and the general public. The Exploring Park in Muang district features a state-of-the-art learning centre, playground and workout zone, outdoor amphitheatre, and green space for people to relax. Admission is free.

For your first visit to Yala, you could begin by paying respect to the Yala City Pillar Shrine in front of the city hall in Muang district. You will be greeted with a view of beautiful shrine revered by local people, surrounded by a public park with decorative shrubs and trees as well as a running track for exercising.

For those who enjoy street arts, head to Saphan Dam (Black Railway Bridge), which crosses Pattani River in Sateng subdistrict. This new landmark features street arts and performances by local artists, as well as the colourful “Rainbow Buildings” along the train tracks.