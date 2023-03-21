Top Thai execs discuss sustainability and path to achieving net zero

Other panellists also shared their experiences and thoughts on achieving sustainable goals in Thailand.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder and group chief executive officer of Bitkub, read out a paragraph from Bill Gates’ book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster”: “To cut back won’t be enough reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sufficiently rein in climate change. The only solution is in innovating better and cheaper alternatives to accomplish the goal.”

Jirayut added: “The hardly noticeable drop in emissions during the pandemic proved that we cannot get to zero emissions by consuming, driving or flying less.”

Gloyta Nathalang, executive vice president of petroleum and energy conglomerate Bangchak, is hopeful that the younger generation can implement changes in Thailand.

“We need to bring all sectors together. Incentive from the government is important and maybe aid from other nations,” she said. “We also need to educate and create awareness at the very foundation.”

In response to Nuss’s question on when we should move into sustainability, she said: “It’s not now or tomorrow, it should have been yesterday.”

Samatcha Promsiri, chief of staff at real-estate developer Sansiri agreed, saying that the government needs to launch measures to motivate the people.

“With the election campaigns kicking off, I see no parties talk about what action they plan to take to fight climate change and promote sustainability,” he said.

Amorn Sapthaweekul, deputy chief executive officer of Energy Absolute, and Pakkapol Leopairut, executive vice president of TPI Polene Power, were not as hopeful.

“There may be some flickering lights here and there, but I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel for Thailand yet,” Pakkapol said.

“It’s difficult to get everyone on the same page, especially people who can’t afford such technologies. We will need to combine the industries together,” Amorn said.

“Yes there are challenges, but it’s a beautiful one to help the younger generation have a good future at one point. We should combine all our energy into achieving the goal together,” Nuss said. “Believe me, in five years, the entire life cycle is going to be profitable.”

“We received the best innovative company award at SET Awards 2022 for our Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading Platform,” said Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairwoman of the executive committee and group CEO of WHA corporation.

“Many companies want to achieve their carbon net zero by 2050, but as for carbon neutral, we have achieved it since 2019 and we used a lot of products from Scheiner Electric as well,” she said.

Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group, wrapped up the forum by saying: “We believe success in business isn’t about maximising profit, but having the responsibility to create a healthy industry.”

