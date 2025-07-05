Naked Flying: The growing trend of travelling without luggage

If you've come across the term "Naked Flying" on social media and found yourself puzzled, you’re not alone.

However, this term has nothing to do with stripping down, but rather refers to a minimalist travel trend that’s rapidly gaining traction among Gen Z and Millennials.

What is "Naked Flying"?

The concept of Naked Flying is simple: it’s about travelling without bulky luggage or checked-in bags.

Travellers only carry essentials that can easily fit under the seat in front of them, such as a small backpack, a laptop bag, or even just items tucked in their shirt or pants pockets.

The main goal is to minimise hassle and stress, making travel more streamlined and flexible. With no checked luggage, there's no need to waste time at check-in counters or struggle with heavy bags in the terminal.