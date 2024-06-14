From Dusk to Dawn: A Day in the Life of Thai Cuisine
"I want diversity," he declares, envisioning a future where his son won't be a breakfast oddball for craving noodle soup at dawn. Chang's culinary rebellion, showcased in episode 4's "Breakfast: An Illusion of Choice," challenges breakfast orthodoxy and beckons a deliciously diverse morning spread, prompting the world to question why we limit our first meal of the day to just a few items. In Thailand, the diversity of delectable dishes enjoyed in a day is perhaps understated. A typical day's meals are a flavourful journey reflecting the country's rich culinary heritage, which is influenced by a multitude of cultures — an authentic charm of Thailand.
Here's a sneak peek into a day of Thai eating habits and where you can dive into the local food scene from sunrise to sunset, and beyond — way into the night.
What do Thais eat for breakfast? The answer varies depending on who you ask. In Thailand, the notion of "breakfast" is fluid. A leftover hot green curry with rice at sunrise? That's officially a breakfast food. Despite this flexibility, certain dishes are more commonly enjoyed in the morning hours.
Jok: It's no jok that Thais enjoy a rice porridge cooked with various ingredients like minced pork, egg and ginger, providing a warm and comforting start to the day.
Khai Luak: Soft-boiled eggs with soy sauce, or Maggi’s, and white pepper are commonly enjoyed for a quick breakfast with traditional coffee (kopi) while reading today’s papers.
Patonggo: Deep-fried dough sticks, often enjoyed dipped in sweetened condensed milk or eaten with the Jok or Khai Luak.
Mu Ping: Grilled marinated pork skewers, offering a savoury, smoky and slightly sweet flavour, perfect with steamy sticky rice.
For a Thai individual, lunch features an array of dishes — stir-fries, curries, soups and salads — all served with rice. This meal can be à la carte, quickly and freshly made à la minute on the street. One may prefer a hot bowl of noodles. However, it can also be a communal affair, often shared with peers or family, underscoring the cultural significance of eating together in Thailand.
Phad Kaphrao: Any Thai will tell you that Phad Kaphrao is hands down the most popular Thai dish, surpassing Phad Thai. This à la carte dish is a hot, fragrant and flavourful stir-fry featuring aromatic Thai holy basil, chilli, garlic and your choice of protein. It is served with rice, preferably topped with a sunny-side-up egg for extra oomph.
Khao Gaeng: A popular dish that consists of a selection of rice served with various curries and your choice of side dishes. It offers a quick and satisfying meal with a variety of flavours and textures. It is enjoyed by a wide range of people in Thailand as it’s a versatile and accessible meal that caters to various tastes and budgets.
A typical day's meals are a flavourful journey reflecting the country's rich culinary heritage, which is influenced by a multitude of cultures—an authentic charm of Thailand
In Thailand, dinner is considered the most important meal of the day, served around 6 or 7 p.m. It's a leisurely, family-oriented affair – a time to come together, share food and connect. A Thai supper offers a variety of dishes like stir-fries, curries, salads and soups, complemented by condiments like fish sauce and chilli paste alongside fresh vegetables and, of course, served with rice. Or it can be a fun communal meal, embodying the essence of Thai dining culture.
Moo Krata: A popular Thai barbecue buffet-style meal, Moo Krata features a grill built into the dining table where meats, seafood and vegetables are cooked. The name translates to "pork skillet" in Thai, highlighting the central role of protein. Enjoyed with dipping sauces, side dishes and rice, it's a flavourful and interactive dining experience.
Suki (yaki): A communal meal that combines elements of Japanese hotpot with Thai flavours and ingredients. It typically consists of thinly sliced meat (often pork or chicken), vegetables and noodles cooked in a flavoursome broth at the table. Thai sukiyaki is often served with a dipping sauce made from lime juice, chilli and garlic adding a spicy kick to the dish. A popular concept similar to sukiyaki is shabu-shabu, or Isan Jaew Hon, a North Eastern style of hot pot.
Londoners have bagels and New Yorkers have a Sloppy Joe or a greasy slice of pizza as a late-night meal. In Thailand, we crave something hot and soupy to end the night on a flavourful note.
Khao Tom: A traditional Thai late-night meal, a simple and comforting rice soup made by boiling rice in broth until porridge-like. It can be served plain or with added ingredients like meat, seafood and vegetables, and is popular after a night out.
Jok: Life has brought Thais' culinary journey full circle as we return to the morning dish because... what's more perfect than a soupy rice with various kinds of condiments, providing a warm and comforting end as a gentle goodnight kiss as well?
Londoners have bagels, New Yorkers have a sloppy Joe or a greasy slice of pizza as a late-night meal.
In Thailand, we crave for something hot, soupy to end the night on a flavourful note.