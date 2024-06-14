From Dusk to Dawn: A Day in the Life of Thai Cuisine

In the predictable world of American breakfast TV, it's a chorus of cereals, bacons, pancakes and eggs on toast. But the renowned Korean-American chef David Chang, disruptor extraordinaire and host of "The Next Thing You Eat," has a different recipe in mind.

"I want diversity," he declares, envisioning a future where his son won't be a breakfast oddball for craving noodle soup at dawn. Chang's culinary rebellion, showcased in episode 4's "Breakfast: An Illusion of Choice," challenges breakfast orthodoxy and beckons a deliciously diverse morning spread, prompting the world to question why we limit our first meal of the day to just a few items. In Thailand, the diversity of delectable dishes enjoyed in a day is perhaps understated. A typical day's meals are a flavourful journey reflecting the country's rich culinary heritage, which is influenced by a multitude of cultures — an authentic charm of Thailand.

Here's a sneak peek into a day of Thai eating habits and where you can dive into the local food scene from sunrise to sunset, and beyond — way into the night.