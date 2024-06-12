Experiencing the Enchantment of the South in Thailand\'s Coastal Communities

Thailand's "Chao Koh" Islanders: From a Bustling Port to Serene Living

From an ancient shipping route to a trading port with China, Mueang Songkhla District’s old town is a must-see destination for those who enjoy a rich cross-cultural community. This area has been influenced by Thai Buddhists, Muslims and Chinese tradesmen for over a century. The three main roads for walking (Nakhonnok, Nakhonnai and Nang Ngam) offer a glimpse into the past. The area combines a mixture of Sino-Portuguese architecture and ancient Chinese townhouses with integrated street art that reflects modern life in Songkhla. This district also has the famed ‘Hub Ho Hin’ rice mill, a name derived from the Hokkien language translating to unity, harmony and prosperity. The award-winning building has an exhibition inside which depicts the early days of multi-cultural coexistence in the region. Those who prefer to steer clear of busy cities have an array of islands they can visit. Islands like Koh Yao Noi, Koh Phak Bia and Koh Khai Nok offer peace and serenity without the eyesores of anything outside of the natural world. It is highly suitable for diving trips, and Koh Yao Noi’s self-sustaining communities are a bonus for the ride. Both homestay style and 5-star hotel options are available.

We recommend:

Intricate and Intense Flavours

Thanks to the long-standing diversity in the South, the region is a stronghold for gastronomic exploration. The signature element to southern cuisine is certainly its intensity, whether it be the abundance of spices from southern India or the variety of herbs and vegetables from China. The merging of foreign settlers has generated a separate genre of Thai food that is not commonly known to non-Thais. One local chef’s table-style spot to take note of is Ban Suan Lung Khai on Koh Samui. The restaurant strictly relies on seasonal and local ingredients, such as fish that is indigenous to their location or vegetables and coconuts grown on their personal organic farm. They offer local dishes, seafood and dessert menus that constantly change with what is available on the day. Early reservations are mandatory though. There is also a strong preservation of Peranakan Chinese cuisine — a group of settlers that originated from southern China and migrated to Southeast Asia. Peranakan-influenced dishes are a culmination of Indian, Thai and Chinese styles of cooking which are more commonly found in Penang and Singapore. Notable delicacies would be ‘Nam Prik Jone’ spicy shrimp paste sauce, ‘Moo Hong’ braised pork belly stew and ‘Mee Sapam’ stir-fried egg noodles.

We recommend: