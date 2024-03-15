Build a Community with a Shared Future for Lancang-Mekong Countries and Work Together Towards Modernisation ——Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and the “Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Week 2024”
The Lancang-Mekong River, originating from China and stretching for nearly 5,000 kilometres, flows through the highest number of riparian countries in Asia. The six riparian countries “enjoying the same river” are a community with a shared future featuring “equality, sincerity, mutual assistance and kinship”. The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism, named after this river, has been warmly received and responded to by all relevant countries once initiated.
This year marks the 8th anniversary of the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism. Guided by the Lancang-Mekong spirit of “development first, equal consultation, pragmatism and efficiency, and openness and inclusiveness”, the six countries have promoted the LMC from sprouting to flourishing, with the mechanism increasingly becoming an important platform for fostering regional economic integration, maintaining regional peace and stability, and bolstering the well-being of the people in the region.
The six countries are dedicated to creating a powerful engine for development. The LMC architecture has been constantly improved, with deepening cooperation in agriculture, production capacity, connectivity, green energy, innovation and other fields. More than 700 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund projects have been launched one after another, injecting strong impetus into the economic development of countries in the region and basin.
The six countries are committed to accelerating the construction of a strong shield for common security. Practical cooperation in the field of non-traditional security and law enforcement has been further strengthened, with in-depth advancement made in the Operation of “The Safety of the Lancang-Mekong Region”, significant progress achieved in combating cross-border online gambling and scams, drug trafficking and other criminal activities, and social stability more effectively guaranteed in the sub-region and for the safety and security of people’s lives and property.
The six countries have further grown the amicable ties of mutual understanding and friendship. People-benefiting Projects such as the “Plan on Lancang-Mekong Water Resources”, the “LMC Bumper Harvest Projects”, and the “Green Lancang-Mekong Initiative” have been successfully implemented. The International Video Week, Media Summit, Think Tank Forum, and the “Lancang-Mekong Adventure” press group and other events have produced fruitful results month after month. Tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are making progress every day, and the friendship between the peoples of the six countries being enhanced year after year.
Thailand is a main initiator and important participant of the LMC and, as a Co-chair this year, is playing an increasingly prominent role as a partner within the mechanism. In November 2022, President Xi Jinping visited Thailand, and the two countries announced entering a new era of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future. In October last year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited China and attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation there. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, the political mutual trust between China and Thailand has been constantly deepened, practical cooperation has been upgraded and the public support of “China and Thailand are as close as one family” has been more solid.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 72nd birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand. The next year will greet the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand when the China-Thailand relationship will be standing at a historically new starting point. China will firmly implement the principle of “Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness” in neighbourhood diplomacy put forward by President Xi Jinping, work with Thailand and other countries along the Lancang-Mekong River to share development opportunities, accelerate the building of an even closer community with a shared future of the Lancang-Mekong countries, support each other and work together on the path to modernization, and jointly forge a brighter future for the Lancang-Mekong River Basin!