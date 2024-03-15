Build a Community with a Shared Future for Lancang-Mekong Countries and Work Together Towards Modernisation ——Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and the “Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Week 2024”

Thailand is a main initiator and important participant of the LMC and, as a Co-chair this year, is playing an increasingly prominent role as a partner within the mechanism. In November 2022, President Xi Jinping visited Thailand, and the two countries announced entering a new era of building a China-Thailand community with a shared future. In October last year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited China and attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation there. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, the political mutual trust between China and Thailand has been constantly deepened, practical cooperation has been upgraded and the public support of “China and Thailand are as close as one family” has been more solid.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 72nd birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand. The next year will greet the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand when the China-Thailand relationship will be standing at a historically new starting point. China will firmly implement the principle of “Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness” in neighbourhood diplomacy put forward by President Xi Jinping, work with Thailand and other countries along the Lancang-Mekong River to share development opportunities, accelerate the building of an even closer community with a shared future of the Lancang-Mekong countries, support each other and work together on the path to modernization, and jointly forge a brighter future for the Lancang-Mekong River Basin!