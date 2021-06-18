Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Baht opens weaker, but analyst rules out plunge to 32 to the dollar

The baht opened at 31.42 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from 31.40 at close on Thursday. The Thai currency is likely to move between 31.35 and 31.50 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said the baht tended to weaken in line with the strengthening of the dollar, but the Thai currency was also under pressure from foreign investors' sales of Thai stocks.

He pointed out that investors were still concerned about the Thai economy as Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the country had hit a snag.

Moreover, Poon added that the baht would not touch 32 to the US dollar, as exporters aimed to sell their dollars when the baht moves between 31.50 and 31.60.

“It is almost impossible for the baht at this time to weaken to 32 to the US dollar,” he said.

Published : June 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.